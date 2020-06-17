Virus roundup …  

• Health officials reported 928 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 48,634 confirmed cases statewide. The state says 129 of those newly reported cases are from backlogged tests dating to April, meaning nearly 800 new cases were reported overnight, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced it is once more extending the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions involving single-family homes backed by the government, The Houston Chronicle reports.

• The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education this week approved nearly $31 million in federal relief funding for Louisiana school systems.

• Researchers based at Harvard have been tracking spending patterns using credit card data and found that people at the bottom of the income ladder are now spending nearly as much as they did before the coronavirus pandemic, but people with higher incomes are still spending far less than before. Read the full story from NPR.

