Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana officials reported 553 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 47,172 confirmed cases statewide. The number of reported deaths rose to 2,906, an increase of five from Sunday, according to WBRZ-TV. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose again to 568. A total of 37,017 people have recovered from the virus, according to data last updated by the state June 15.

• Stocks swung solidly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve said it would begin buying individual corporate bonds, the central bank’s latest move to prop up volatile financial markets through the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising, suggesting that a steady rebound may be afoot in the U.S. job market. However, so many uncertainties are overhanging the economy that no one knows whether hiring will expand steadily in the months ahead or merely plateau. The outlook is so opaque that at a news conference last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used the words “uncertain” or “uncertainty” seven times to describe the outlook for the economy.

• Our Lady of the Lake will continue to offer free testing for COVID-19 throughout this week. Testing will be provided from 9 a.m. until noon at McKinley Middle School on Monday and Tuesday and at the Career and Technical Education Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The mobile testing locations require neither an appointment nor a doctor’s order, and they operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

