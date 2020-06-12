Virus roundup … 

• Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street this morning as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March. The S&P 500 was up 2.2% a day after dropping 5.9%. The benchmark index is still headed for a weekly loss following three weeks of solid gains.

• World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates “the gross inequality” of a world where almost half the population is unable to connect to the internet. Some 3.5 billion people have missed out on the “lifeline” the internet has provided during the coronavirus crisis that has enabled work, education and social connections online, Berners-Lee said.

• Survivors of COVID-19 are donating their blood plasma in droves in hopes it helps other patients recover from the disease. And while the jury’s still out, now scientists are testing if the donations might also prevent infection in the first place.

