Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana Department of Health officials reported 442 new coronavirus cases today bringing the total to 44,472 confirmed cases statewide. The number of reported deaths rose to 2,874, an increase of 19 from Wednesday.

• Stocks were falling sharply on Wall Street today, prior to market closing, as coronavirus cases continue to increase, deflating recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly as lockdowns ease. The Dow fell more than 1,800 points and the S&P 500 was down 5.9%, on track for its worst day in nearly three months.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Health District today announced that the city’s personal protective equipment donation initiative has exceeded 100,000 boxes of items collected for area health care workers. The donations amount to several metric tons of donated PPE supplies collected at the Plank Road warehouse and forwarded to Baton Rouge hospitals and clinics.

• There are a number of free Baton Rouge-area COVID-19 testing sites open on weekdays. Testing does not require a doctor’s order. See a list from the mayor’s office here.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.