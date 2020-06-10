Virus roundup … 

• The Federal Reserve is expanding the range of companies that will qualify for its soon-to-begin Main Street Lending Program, in which the Fed will lend directly to individual companies for the first time since the Great Depression. Under the changes announced Monday, the Fed will lower the minimum amount companies can borrow, from $500,000 to $250,000. And it’s raising the maximum loan, from $200 million to $300 million, for companies that want to expand existing loans, Forbes reports.

• As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase worldwide, and more than a dozen states and Puerto Rico are recording their highest averages of new cases since the pandemic began, hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day. In Texas, North and South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona, there are increasing numbers of patients under supervised care since the holiday weekend due to coronavirus infections.

• New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the city will move to phase 2 of reopening this weekend, a week later than other parts of the state.

