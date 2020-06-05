Virus roundup … 

• Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the order moving Louisiana to phase two of the White House plan for reopening, while cautioning members of the public and businesses to continue with mitigation measures like wearing masks when in public to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as more people interact with one another. Click here to read the new order.

• CareSouth Medical and Dental along with State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and other community partners are hosting a COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing and Household Supplies and Mask Giveaway at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Avenue, in Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• U.S. coronavirus cases have slowly ticked up since the Memorial Day holiday, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New cases hit a peak of 31,578, based on a seven-day average, on April 10 before steadily falling to an eight-week low of just over 20,600 a day on May 28—and have been rising ever since. New cases in the U.S. have risen over the last three days in a row with a seven-day average of 21,763 new cases reported Wednesday.

• U.S. courts recorded 722 businesses nationwide filing for Chapter 11 protection last month, a yearly increase of 48%, according to figures from legal services firm Epiq Global. In May 2019, a total of 487 businesses filed for that type of bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

