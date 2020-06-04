Virus roundup … 

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced that Baton Rouge will receive $1.6 million in emergency solutions grants from the CARES Act to support homeless families and individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 in Baton Rouge.

• Health officials reported 429 new coronavirus cases today in Louisiana, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 41,562.

• Several Baton Rouge-area bars will reopen for the first time since March on Friday under phase two of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the state. 225 magazine compiled a list of businesses getting ready to open this weekend.

• Close to 6 million more U.S. jobs are at risk of being lost in the coming months as a second wave of coronavirus-induced layoffs approaches, according to a new report from Bloomberg Economics.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase one of reopening.