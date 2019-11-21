Vegan cafe owner: ‘Baton Rouge needs MJ’s’

Covington native Mary-Brennan Faucheux first fell in love with the farm-to-table movement during a backpacking trip through Europe. When Maureen Joyce opened MJ’s Cafe in a small shopping center on Jefferson Highway in 2011, Faucheux began working there as a waitress.

In 2017, Joyce decided to sell the restaurant and Faucheux knew she couldn’t let MJ’s die.

“I knew Baton Rouge needed MJ’s. I was initially unsure in my ability, but everyone was supportive and the business started growing,” Faucheux says.

Faucheux moved the restaurant into Mid City’s White Star Market. The food hall’s smaller space prompted her to develop a new, all-vegan menu. Besides the move, embracing her new leadership role was also a challenge.

“I went from being a server to being the owner overnight, which came with good and bad things,” she says, crediting her staff for helping to propel the restaurant forward. “We still have people who are part of the team from when I was a waitress.”

While White Star was comfortable, Faucheux wanted more space. She moved MJ’s again in August, into the renovated former Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue building on Government Street.

The 2,500-square-foot building is larger than the original Jefferson Highway space. Along with the all-vegan menu, she plans to re-release the original menu developed by Joyce and will be opening this weekend. Read the full Entrepreneur feature from the Nov. 19 edition of Business Report for more about how MJ’s has been transformed.