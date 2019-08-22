Valluzzo Companies acquires 15 McDonald’s in Alabama

Valluzzo Companies has expanded its McDonald’s operations into Alabama, with the acquisition of 15 restaurants in the Birmingham area.

Valluzzo Companies acquired the restaurants earlier this month from Negre Enterprises, which, like Valluzzo, is a longtime, family-owned McDonald’s franchisee.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks Valluzzo Companies’ third major expansion in less than a year. In January, it acquired seven restaurants in northern Mississippi. Last October, it bought seven in the Jackson, Mississippi, area.

Owner John Valluzzo says most of the company’s growth, which now has 78 locations in three states, is coming through acquisition, though the company is building new restaurants in some markets and consolidating some locations in others.

“We’ve been on a really nice growth pattern and the market has been very, very good,” Valluzzo says. “This is our first foray into Alabama so we’re very excited about the opportunity this presents.”

Valluzzo’s son, Nicholas Valluzzo, a fourth generation member of the family to work in the business that was started by John Valluzzo’s father and grandfather, has relocated to Birmingham and will head up operations of the restaurant group for the company.

Valluzzo Companies, which reported revenues of more than $118 million in 2018, has more than doubled in size since 2011, when John Valluzzo broke off from McBR Management, the company he had owned and operated with his father and brother, taking 30 restaurants with him.

In early 2018, McBR Management was acquired by a franchise group out of Lafayette