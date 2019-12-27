USDA approves Louisiana’s industrial hemp plan

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Louisiana’s industrial hemp state plan, the first of three states to receive approval under the 2018 Farm Bill.

“With the USDA approving our state industrial hemp plan, the pieces of the regulatory puzzle are falling into place,” Strain says. “We are now able to move forward and begin accepting industrial hemp license applications.”

Any person growing, handling, transporting or processing industrial hemp or hemp seed must have a current license issued by the LDAF.

All applicants are required to submit a completed application, background check, and license fees.

There are different types of industrial hemp licenses for growers, processors, seed producers or contract carriers. Strain says that the program is on track to issue licenses for the 2020 planting season. Read the full announcement.