US small business optimism weakens over inflation concerns 

Confidence among U.S. small businesses weakened unexpectedly in February, as inflation returned as a top concern, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday that its small business optimism index declined to 89.4 from 89.9 in January, flipping expectations of an increase to 90.2 in a poll compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The index has lagged the 50-year average of 98 for more than two years.

The decline came as 23% of small businesses reported that inflation was their single most pressing business concern, replacing labor quality as the top problem, according to the NFIB.

“While inflation pressures have eased since peaking in 2021, small business owners are still managing the elevated costs of higher prices and interest rates,” NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg says.

