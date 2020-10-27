US oil producers are betting low prices will stick around in 2021

U.S. oil producers are betting that crude prices will stay low well into next year, hedging some of their production at around $40 a barrel in 2021, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Exploration and production companies have so far hedged 41% of their forecast 2021 oil output at an average West Texas Intermediate price of $42 a barrel, 25% lower than this year’s hedged price floor of $56 per barrel, according to Rystad. The hedge is in line with current crude prices, which are hovering around $39 a barrel as of this morning.

Oil companies use various contracts, such as futures contracts, to hedge their production to lower their risk in a volatile commodity market. This ability to lock in a minimum price for their oil in advance of production allows them to weather the boom and bust cycles.

Rystad, a Norwegian energy research firm, analyzed 20 U.S. oil companies that have shared their hedges for 2021 as of early October. These companies represent about one-third of the expected U.S. shale oil production this year.

Most oil companies have hedged between 20% and 60% of their 2021 crude production. Marathon Oil has less than 20% of its 2021 production hedged while Parsley Energy has hedged more than 60% of its production next year. Read the full story