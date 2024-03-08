US hiring remains strong despite an uptick in unemployment rate

Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, once again exceeding monthly expectations, The New York Times reports.

It was the third straight month of gains above 200,000, the Labor Department reported Friday, and the 38th consecutive month of growth—fresh evidence that after surging back from the pandemic shutdowns, America’s jobs engine still has plenty of steam.

At the same time, the unemployment rate, based on a survey of households, increased to a two-year high of 3.9%, from 3.7% in January. A more expansive measure of slack labor market conditions, which includes people working part time who would rather work full time, has been steadily rising and now stands at 7.3%.

Louisiana has also seen its unemployment rate rise over the last six months. The state unemployment rate had been below the national rate since May, before rising in December to match the U.S. rate of 3.8%. Louisiana’s unemployment figures for January have yet to be released.

Read the full story.