US economy grew in Q4 but at a slightly slower pace than originally estimated

The U.S. economy grew at a robust 3.2% annual pace from October through December, propelled by healthy consumer spending, reports The Associated Press.

The figure reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department is a slight downgrade from its initial estimate.

The expansion in the nation’s gross domestic product—the economy’s total output of goods and services—slipped from a red-hot 4.9% from July through September. The fourth-quarter GDP numbers were revised down from the 3.3% pace Commerce initially reported last month. U.S. growth has now topped 2% for six straight quarters, defying fears that high interest rates would tip the world’s largest economy into a recession.

Far from stumbling, the economy grew 2.5% for all of 2023, topping the 1.9% growth in 2022.

The U.S. is expected to keep churning out growth in 2024. The International Monetary Fund expects the American economy to expand 2.1% this year—more than twice its forecasts for growth in the major advanced economies of Japan, Germany, the U.K., France and Italy.

Voters are weighing the economy’s health in advance of November’s presidential election. Many Americans are exasperated with high prices and blame President Joe Biden. Although inflation has eased and hourly wage hikes have beaten price increases over the past year, consumer prices are still 17% higher than they were three years ago.

