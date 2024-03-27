US crude inventories rise despite a predicted decrease

U.S. crude oil inventories and gasoline stocks both increased last week, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The growth follows as refiners stepped up their capacity use, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Commercial crude oil stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rose by 3.2 million barrels to 448.2 million barrels in the week ended March 22, and were about 2% below the five-year average for the time of year, the EIA says.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would decrease by 1.2 million barrels.

The EIA says U.S. crude oil production held steady at 13.1 million barrels a day. Crude imports increased by 424,000 barrels a day to 6.7 million barrels, and exports fell by 700,000 barrels a day to 4.2 million barrels.

For the first time in eight weeks, gasoline inventories rose and were up by 1.3 million barrels at 232.1 million barrels, or about 1% below the five-year average. A 1.7 million barrel draw was expected in gasoline stocks, according to the WSJ survey.

Gasoline demand was 8.7 million barrels a day, down 94,000 barrels a day from the previous week.

