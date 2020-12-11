US businesses grapple with how to get employees inoculated

U.S. workers could soon face choices such as free COVID-19 shots and a cash bonus if all get immunized, or those unwilling to be vaccinated get reassigned or even lose their jobs.

Those options are being studied by businesses hoping to bring at-home employees back without triggering a backlash or violating federal and state employment law, Reuters reports. Companies are consulting with lawyers, health care experts and polling their workers to gauge when to offer carrots and when to use a stick.

Workplace programs could come following U.S. approval of the first vaccine this week. But the array of choices reflects huge hurdles. A Pew Research poll shows 21% of Americans are firmly opposed, with 60% likely to get a shot. That split, and worries about side effects, have led to a wide variety of potential options.

“Some of my clients say, ‘If you get a vaccine, we’ll give you a bonus,’” says Rogge Dunn, who runs a Dallas law practice and is advising businesses on setting up programs to encourage workers to get inoculated.

Among big employers starting to formulate policies are oil giant Chevron Corp., automaker Ford Motor Co., retailer Target Corp., restaurant chain Ford’s Garage, the United Steelworkers union, and refiners’ Marathon Petroleum and Citgo Petroleum.

Private employers could set up mandatory vaccinations so long as they offer accommodations to workers with religious and medical conditions that would exempt them, says Sarah Mitchell Montgomery, a partner at Jackson Walker LLP. The direct threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will allow mandatory programs to win approvals soon, she believes. Read the full story.