US banks sweat regulatory exposure from pandemic loans

Banks that facilitated the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program at first saw the effort as a small revenue booster with a patriotic bonus, shepherding $525 billion in loans to businesses slammed by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as taxpayers begin to take on the cost of forgiving those loans, lenders like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp. are girding for what is likely to be years of regulatory scrutiny for their role in doling out the money, according to industry insiders, securities filings and government watchdogs, Reuters reports.

Banks participating in the PPP issued more than 5.2 million loans, to be repaid by the government as long as borrowers demonstrated financial need and used most of the cash to make payroll.

However, fraud by borrowers popped up almost as quickly as the program, overseen by the Small Business Administration, began in April. The Department of Justice has so far brought charges against 82 individuals in 56 cases for around $250 million in loans, according to a review by the Project On Government Oversight.

So far, the burden on lenders has mostly been administrative, responding to subpoenas and producing documents. There is increasing concern, though, that the lenders themselves will face legal challenges over PPP, already leading to internal compliance reviews, investor warnings and even the outright sale of loan portfolios, according to public statements and people familiar with the situation. Read the full story.