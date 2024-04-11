Urgent care clinics are sparking competition in the Capital Region

Urgent care clinics continue to pop up throughout the Capital Region, changing the way people seek treatment for minor ailments ranging from sniffles and sore throat to sprains or burns.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the proliferation of urgent cares is creating a highly competitive market in the Capital Region.

Offering same-day care without an appointment, urgent care patients avoid the risk of not being able to see a primary care physician that day.

Urgent care clinics can treat a plethora of things. But those in the medical field caution that such facilities weren’t created to replace primary care physicians and don’t provide preventive care or critical services like vaccinations and health screenings. Patients, they note, are sometimes uncertain of which provider to see for services.

