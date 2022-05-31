Rising environmental legal challenges derailing industrial project timelines

Courtrooms across the U.S. are finding themselves on the front lines of a nationwide struggle over federal and state rights in regulating environmental policy. Activists are taking industry to court with increasing frequency for the express purpose of delaying, postponing or outright canceling projects.

Chuck Talley, a partner in Kean Miller’s New Orleans office with expertise in oil and gas law, says many of his clients invest in projects only to find themselves embroiled in a courtroom battle.

The granting of federal permits has also slowed and local regulatory bodies such as the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources are being stonewalled in their attempts to gain regulatory “primacy” for approving carbon capture, usage and storage—or CCUS—projects. Read the entire story in 10/12 Industry Report.