‘Upscale’ cocktail bar planned for Mid City’s Government Street

Joshua Duke, co-owner of Olive or Twist, is asking the Planning Commission to rezone a Government Street building in Mid City for bar use, according to online records.

He intends to open an “upscale” cocktail bar in the space, nextdoor to Elsie’s Plate and Pie, according to the application. When reached by phone Friday afternoon, Duke declined to comment on the plans, saying that he wouldn’t talk about the business until it’s open.

“You’ll see why,” Duke says.

The rezoning will be considered by the commission at its July 15 meeting.

Government Street has seen a wealth of revitalization over the past few years with Electric Depot and Cannatella Grocery recently opening in the area.