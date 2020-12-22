Unprecedented package volume, COVID-19 concerns paralyze Postal Service 

Competing crises are slamming the U.S. Postal Service just days before Christmas, imperiling the delivery of millions of packages, as the agency contends with spiking coronavirus cases in its workforce, unprecedented volumes of e-commerce orders and the continuing fallout from a hobbled cost-cutting program launched by the postmaster general.

Nearly 19,000 of the agency’s 644,000 workers have called in sick or are isolating because of the virus, according to the American Postal Workers Union. Meanwhile, packages have stacked up inside some postal facilities, leading employees to push them aside to create narrow walkways on shop floors, The Washington Post reports.

Some processing plants are now refusing to accept new mail shipments. The backlogs are so pronounced that some managers have reached out to colleagues in hopes of diverting mail shipments to nearby facilities. But often, those places are full, too. Meanwhile, packages sit on trucks for days waiting for floor space to open so the loads can be sorted.

The Baton Rouge USPS hub could not be reached for comment ahead of this afternoon’s deadline, but The Washington Post reports that delays are happening naitonwide.

Through Dec. 12, the start of the Postal Service’s busiest period for package deliveries, parcel volume was up 14% compared with the same period in 2019. That surge has employees in some areas working upward of 80 hours a week, including some who have worked every day since Thanksgiving without a weekend.

Mail performance has plummeted: Only 75.3% of first-class mail, such as letters and bills, arrived within the standard one- to three-day delivery window the week of Dec. 5, according to the most recent agency data available. This time last year, the mail service’s on-time score was closer to 95%

Private express carriers, also inundated by package shipments, have stopped serving some retailers, sending more items through the Postal Service. Read the full story.