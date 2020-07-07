University faculty eye fall semester with trepidation, uncertainty

With colleges and universities set to begin their fall semester in just six weeks or so, there are more questions than answers at this point about what students and faculty can expect on their return to campus.

There is also anxiety among faculty about health and safety amid the pandemic once in-person classroom instruction resumes, which most Louisiana institutions have said will likely happen to at least some degree beginning in August.

But while some colleges and universities around the country have received petitions signed by hundreds of their faculty members complaining they are not being consulted and are being forced to return to campus before it’s safe, officials at several local institutions say they haven’t gotten that level of organized pushback yet.

At LSU, Faculty Senate President Mandi Lopez says faculty members have expressed concerns to the administration and continue to have an open dialogue but so far, she says, the administration is working with them to address their worries and no one has drawn any lines in the sand.

The biggest challenge at this point, she says, is that the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic keeps changing and, at this point, is worsening even as the start date of the fall semester approaches.

“It’s a moving target that is changing by the day and like everyone else our LSU faculty is concerned and alarmed,” Lopez says. “But the administration has been very forthcoming with the faculty. The faculty have equally shared a lot of concerns and given tremendous feedback.”

A recent survey of LSU faculty by the Faculty Senate, shows just how varied and diverse the concerns are and also how complicated effectively navigating this new world in higher ed will be.

In keeping with the university’s recently announced plans for a semester that will include social distancing protocols, in-person and online instruction, and will end in-person classes after Thanksgiving, faculty are currently scrambling to prepare for a variety of scenarios, Lopez says.

Faculty members at Southern University are also preparing to deliver a lot of their course content online, according to university spokesperson Janene Tate, who says the administration has received a lot of concerned emails, particularly from older faculty members.

“Our executive vice chancellor has received general concerns about conducting in-person classes, mainly from professors who have conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus,” she says. “As part of our planning for phased reopening, online class options will be offered. Our human resources department continues to be available to address all personnel concerns as well.”

In New Orleans, Tulane University faculty members have “questions and concerns about returning to on-ground operations” like all professionals, says communications director Michael Strecker, though he declines to elaborate.

He outlines the strict protocols the university will be implementing to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19, including the addition of 13 large temporary classrooms to allow for social distancing, the installation of plexiglass barriers in classrooms and offering all students single residential rooms if they wish.