United Cajun Navy president: Alleged cyberstalking, harassment like ‘fighting the boogeyman’

The contributors behind the Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks public Facebook Group page allegedly engaged in a “smear campaign” against the United Cajun Navy that might have included stealing and falsifying evidence to dissuade potential volunteers from donating to the organization, according to testimony from UCN founder and president Todd Terrell during a roughly six-hour courtroom hearing yesterday.

In order to secure permanent restraining orders against the eight individuals from five states for alleged cyberstalking and harassment, Terrell (who has already filed temporary restraining orders against the individuals) must prove to Judge Tim Kelley that their alleged harassment of him has occurred on an ongoing basis and disrupts his lifestyle.

During Thursday’s hearing of the back-to-back cases, Terrell and his attorney, Josh Melder of Akers and Melder, attempted to paint the defendants as crazed conspirators who allegedly spread false information on social media to disparage the organization while harassing him with phone calls, text messages and even a video.

“We were fighting the boogeyman, basically,” Terrell said.

The defendants, all represented by attorney Jarvis Antwine, are: Kip Coltrin, Thomas Bever, Jeremy James Ellis, Melissa Warren Harcus, Denise Marguerite Brunson, Deborah Kay Asuncion, Alice Johnson and Gloria McCracken Godwin.

Discussed at length was Terrell’s years-long relationship with Bever, with whom he worked with in Florida, along with law enforcement officials, to dismantle fraudulent hurricane relief organizations. Problems began once Bever is alleged to have falsely claimed to be a UCN director and provided Terrell’s personal banking information to the public, said Terrell, speculating Bever had to have gone through his mail to obtain the information. He said Bever later spread false claims about UCN and created fake accounts on social media, including the Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks page, to draw a larger audience.

After being blocked from the page, Terrell remained in the loop about the group’s activity through regular contact with concerned donors, community members, news reporters and law enforcement. Terrell also testified that the eight individuals have at different points contacted law enforcement agencies in the areas where UCN was heading to file false complaints.

Meanwhile, Judge Kelley grew visibly angry after Terrell brought up recent posts made by the defendants, which would be a violation of the temporary protective orders currently in place. Kelley advised that a separate hearing will take place to address those allegations. If any of the individuals are found to have violated the order, they could face up to six months in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or up to a $500 fine.

The defense will present its case Thursday, Dec. 12, with all eight defendants testifying.