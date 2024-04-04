Unemployment reaches a two-month high

While labor market conditions ease, unemployment reached a two-month high last week, Reuters reports.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended March 30, according to the weekly claims report from the Labor Department. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 214,000 claims in the latest week. Claims had bounced around between 210,000 and 212,000 for much of March.

Some experts point to the early Easter holiday this year as the blame for higher-than-expected claims, which could have thrown off data models.

“We won’t infer anything from one week’s rise in claims, particularly since it occurred around a holiday, when claims data can be noisier than usual,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

There were significant rises in filings in California, Iowa, Illinois and Pennsylvania. These offset notable declines in Texas, Missouri and Georgia. In Louisiana, unemployment claims have recently been decreasing.

