Under mask mandate, businesses to get three warnings before summons

It will be up to businesses, initially, to enforce Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s new executive order mandating masks inside businesses for both employees and patrons, and if they can’t, they’ll get three warnings before being issued a summons to appear in court.

“We’re asking business owners to implement a no-mask, no-service policy,” Broome said this afternoon during a Baton Rouge Area Chamber webinar Q&A about the executive order. “This is an effort to protect the health and well-being and assist in the safe reopening of the city-parish economy without the need for stricter efforts.”

Broome stresses that the mask mandate is only for businesses that interact with the public and in buildings where social distancing is difficult or impossible. The mandate is also required to be posted at all points of entry for businesses so that customers can easily see. The cities of Zachary and Baker are excluded from the order.

“When I’m sitting in my office and I’m not close to anyone, I’m not going to wear the mask,” Broome says. “I’m required to wear the mask around areas where I may make regular contact with people, like in stairwells, restrooms and conference rooms.”

Local law enforcement agencies tapped to enforce the mandate include the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, but they won’t be conducting pop-up inspections, according to Broome, who hinted that the agencies will rely on tips from the public. Broome’s spokesperson, Mark Armstrong, says people should use nonemergency numbers for law enforcement agencies when reporting a business is not complying with the mandate.

“We’re not trying to enforce our way out of this pandemic we’re in,” Broome says. “We want people to get it in their hearts and minds the value of wearing a mask. We’re not going to have the mask control looking for people not in compliance. Trust me, people will let us know one way or another.”