Tyler Gray taking temporary leave as LMOGA president

Tyler Gray has taken a temporary leave of absence from his role as president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association.

LMOGA Vice President Lori LeBlanc will serve as interim president until Gray’s anticipated return on Oct. 1.

In a prepared statement, LMOGA says Gray is temporarily leaving to tend to a health-related family matter.

“We respectfully ask that all inquiries be addressed to Lori or LMOGA staff to allow Tyler to wholly focus on his family during this time,” the statement reads. “The association will ensure the continuity of all services during Tyler’s absence.”

Gray, who last year was named one of Business Report’s Top Forty Under 40 honorees, officially became the association’s president in early 2019. He has worked there since 2014, having also served as its chief counsel.