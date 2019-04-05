‘Two weeks’ notice’ policies are bad for companies and employees

Today’s reality is that job-hopping, even career-hopping, is the norm for a younger generation of workers—even those with great managers.

As Harvard Business Review reports, recent research from staffing agency Robert Half found 64% of workers believe job-hopping to be an acceptable practice—especially millennial workers. Millennials resign nearly two times as often as non-millennials with comparable tenure (34.5% compared to 19.4%), according to new data from people analytics company Visier.

This job-hopping mindset, combined with the inefficient standard of giving two weeks’ notice, can be an incredibly contentious and expensive problem for companies. While the job-hopping trend may be a difficult cycle to stop, there is a less frustrating approach employers can implement to decrease turnover and find mutually beneficial solutions for both parties.

A good place to start: Leaders need to make discussions about career transitions and job opportunities less taboo, and these discussions don’t have to end in an employee departure.

For example, an employee who wants to take on another role could move into an opening within the company, if they feel comfortable talking to their manager about it. This win-win situation shows how an open transition program can help retain high-value employees who might otherwise look elsewhere. Read the full story.