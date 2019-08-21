Two hotels near Baton Rouge general sold for $10.2M

A local investor has bought the TownPlace Suites by Marriott on Summa Avenue and the Hyatt Place on Bluebonnet Drive, both near Baton Rouge General, for $10.1 million, according to sales documents.

Maruti Investment, whose officer is listed as Minesh Patel of Baton Rouge, paid $4.1 million for TownPlace Suites and $6 million for Hyatt Place in two separate deals filed today with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. Hospitality Investors Trust Inc., a New York-based investment trust, was the seller.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, Maruti is based out of a Sleep Inn South hotel located near Airline Highway and I-12.