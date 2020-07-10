Two COVID-19 surges set Louisiana apart from other states

In April, the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. greatly affected a handful of states including New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts and Louisiana. Now in July, the outbreak is affecting a different group of states including Arizona, Florida, South Carolina and Texas. But it’s also affecting Louisiana—again, nonprofit news website Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Most states with COVID-19 surges early on in the U.S. outbreak now have their infection rates under control. And the states experiencing bursts of COVID-19 cases now mostly had a relatively low number of cases at the start of the pandemic.

But Louisiana is an outlier. It’s been at the top of the list of states with serious COVID-19 outbreaks twice.

Public health experts say it’s not clear why Louisiana has gone through two spikes of COVID-19. But most other states that experienced severe outbreaks in March and April have been more cautious about their reopenings than Louisiana. Read the full story.