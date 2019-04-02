Two Chimes Street buildings sold to New Orleans architect

New Orleans architect Brian Anderson has purchased two buildings on West Chimes Street for $585,000, according to sales documents.

Clarke Cadzow, owner of Highland Coffees and the unofficial North Gate historian, says the two buildings—nestled between Inga’s Subs & Salads and Geauld Tiger’s—were built around 1929 or 1930 and are some of the oldest buildings on the street. Cadzow says he was told Anderson intends to restore the buildings.

The properties are mixed-use, with retail and apartment space, and have hosted a multitude of businesses over the years. Most recently, hair salon Eutopia operated out of 244 W. Chimes St. before the business moved to the Perkins Overpass area. Other previous tenants include Hudson Bay and The General Store, which operated in the spot in the 1980s and 1970s, respectively. At 236 W. Chimes St., previous tenants include Yoga Vibe and Storyville, a T-shirt retailer.

“It’s an important part of our historical identity and strategy for (the North Gates area),” Cadzow says. “Take away our history in Baton Rouge, and we’re just any other city.”

Anderson, with Jan Anderson, bought the buildings through 244 West Chimes Street LLC from E. Norman Sullivan LLC. Anderson was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.