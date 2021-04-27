Two Baton Rouge public high schools make Louisiana’s top 10 

Two Baton Rouge public high schools are among Louisiana’s top 10 schools, according to the latest ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

Liberty Magnet High School (formerly Lee High School) and Baton Rouge Magnet High School, both part of the EBR Parish school system, were ranked No. 8 and No. 6 in the state, respectively. As usual, Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans came in at No. 1. Just two Louisiana schools were ranked in the nation’s top 100—Benjamin Franklin and Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Westwego.

Zachary High School and the LSU Laboratory School made the state’s top 20, according to the list.

In compiling the list, U.S. News considers what proportions of 12th-graders at each public school took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam, as well as student performance on state assessments and graduation rates. The best high school in the country, according to the ranking, is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia. See the list.