Turner Industries to build a new office on Highland Road

Turner Industries plans to build a new office for its human resource division on Highland Road, next door to Ruffino’s, says CEO Thomas Turner.

The division is currently located at a company facility on Highlandia Drive, which will house the IT department once human resources moves into the new building.

The new building will be 27,000 square feet, with construction tentatively slated to begin next spring. Turner estimates construction will last roughly a year and cost between $6.7 million and $8 million.

Turner Industries bought the 4.2-acre tract earlier this week from Charles Moniotte for $2.7 million, according to sales documents. Mark Hebert, of Kurz and Hebert Commercial Real Estate, represented both Turner and Moniotte.