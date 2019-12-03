Turner Industries joins other United Plaza properties seeking annexation into Baton Rouge

Turner Industries is the latest business to seek annexation into the city of Baton Rouge in the wake of the St. George incorporation vote.

The company, whose headquarters are located at 8667 United Plaza Blvd., filed a petition with the city-parish late Monday, making it the sixth property owner on United Plaza Boulevard to request annexation into the city limits.

Unlike some Baton Rouge business leaders, Turner executives were not outspoken critics of the St. George effort, and Turner President Stephen Toups says the company is not “anti-St George.” But he says being part of Baton Rouge is important to the company’s corporate brand and identity.

“Our company and its leaders identify with Baton Rouge,” Toups says. “For nearly 60 years, the services we’ve provided to our customers have always been understood as coming from a Baton Rouge-based company.”

The petition also seeks annexation for a portion of United Plaza Boulevard that is owned by Stirling Properties and runs in front of Turner’s roughly 4.5-acre property. That portion of the road connects to another stretch of United Plaza Boulevard that was included in an earlier annexation petition.

In order to be eligible for annexation, a property must be contiguous to the city limits.

With Monday’s filing, Turner joins the owners of United Plaza buildings I, II, IV, VIII and XIX, as well as the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System, also located on United Plaza Boulevard, in seeking annexation into the city limits. Separately, Lipsey’s, located off Siegen Lane, has requested annexation for its 5-acre headquarters property.

The annexations, provided the Metro Council accepts them into the city when it begins hearing them later this month, would not represent a loss of sales tax revenues to St. George because the buildings do not generate retail activity.

However, they could represent a significant loss in property tax revenues to the proposed new city, if, in the future, St. George were to impose a millage to support an independent school district.