Try these experiments to transform employee career growth

What if the road to a promotion is no longer a straight line?

What if, as a new analysis in the Harvard Business Review proposes, companies emphasized talent over expertise, or viewed advancement as a squiggly―rather than straight―line? Or what if employees were given the freedom to experiment and try out a variety of career moves?

As Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis of consulting firm Amazing If write, career development that relies on promotions based on mastery of specific skills frequently creates challenges for managers. When promotions aren’t possible for employees ready to advance, managers are left without alternatives. The result? Employees’ careers start to stall, and managers are more likely to see team members leave the organization.

In 2023, the consultants worked with 15 organizations and more than 7,000 employees to experiment in methods designed to increase internal career development opportunities and prove promotion isn’t the only way people can advance. Their findings? The alternative approaches unlock the flow of talent, skills and strengths.

The writers propose four “experiments” for companies to try. One company with whom the consultants worked transformed its job posts, encouraging people to explore career opportunities across the business and emphasized the importance of talent over expertise. The result: a 35% increase in internal applications over a six-month period, and an uptick in employees asking about lateral opportunities rather than vertical ones.

Read about the other three experiments for nontraditional career growth and outcomes in the Harvard Business Review. A subscription may be required.