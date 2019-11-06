Try Baton Rouge’s vegan options for World Vegan Month

Vegan food often gets a bad rap, with non-vegans often assuming the only options are rabbit food and kale.

But with veganism becoming more and more popular, local chefs and restaurants are perfecting the art of dairy-free and meat-free foods. In honor of World Vegan Month, 225 magazine has compiled a list of vegan meals to try around Baton Rouge.

Vegan Meets Soul’s VLT sandwich: Try out one of owner Brittany Ventress’ featured items, the VLT. It’s the vegan version of BLT, with vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and lemon-basil mayo. Other options to try include BBQ Pulled Vork and VSteak and lemon garlic noodles. Check the food truck’s Facebook page for locations.

Ava Street Café’s vegan noodle dishes: The Vietnamese restaurant offers some vegan vermicelli noodle dishes, as well as lemongrass tofu with vegan sauce.

Curry N Kabab’s vegan Indian dishes: With jackfruit as a new meat alternative, Curry N Kabab has vegan options for Tikka Masala, Saag and Nehari.

Vegan Friendly Foods’ Baddest Chik sandwich: The place to go if you want plenty of options, from mushroom steak soup to macaroni and cheese, to the Baddest Chik sandwich, a crispy vegan take on a classic chicken sandwich.

Read the full story from 225 Dine for more local vegan dishes to try, and subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.