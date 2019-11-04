Trump reportedly heading to the LSU game on Saturday

No. 2 Alabama will host No. 1 LSU in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week this coming Saturday, and the leader of the free world might be among the people in attendance, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Christopher Walsh of BamaCentral.com reported earlier today that the Alabama administration is making arrangements for President Donald Trump to be at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the showdown between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins later confirmed the report by noting that President Trump is “expected” to be in attendance. The school has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

It would be the latest in a week-long sports tour for Trump. The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals visited the White House on Monday, and he was at Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series last month. He also attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday.

The LSU game will precede a scheduled rally in Shreveport on Nov. 14, where Trump is expected to urge Louisiana voters to support Republican Eddie Rispone in the Nov. 16 gubernatorial runoff election. Read the full story.