Tropical Smoothie Cafe returning to Baton Rouge market

A Lafayette franchiser of Tropical Smoothie Cafe is bringing the brand back to Baton Rouge with a new Lee Drive location, says Brent Struthers of Beau Box Real Estate.

The restaurant—expected to open sometime next month in an end-cap space of the Lee Drive retail center, across the street from St. James Place—has begun hiring employees, according to social media posts.

“They’ve been looking at this market for a while, but the Lee Drive center can capture a lot of markets, including LSU and Southdowns,” says Struthers, who’s handling leasing for the center.

Construction recently finished on the new retail center, and another food-centric business is planning to move there, though Struthers says he’s unable to release the name at this time.

Tropical Smoothie is a leading national fast-casual cafe, according to QSR magazine, a quick-service and fast-casual restaurant publication. Last year, the brand opened 110 cafes and signed 191 franchise agreements—more than 60% of those agreements coming from its existing franchisees.