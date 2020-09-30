Treasury aims to begin approving PPP forgiveness requests this week

The Treasury Department said Tuesday it would begin forgiving loans granted to small business owners under the Paycheck Protection Program, following banks’ and borrowers’ complaints that the process had been bogged down.

The government expects to approve and pay forgiveness requests by late this week or early next, a Treasury spokesperson says, according to The Wall Street Journal. The applications are generally expected to be approved quickly, with the exception of loans above $2 million that will get added scrutiny.

Business advocates, banks and lawmakers have raised concerns that the process of turning the loans into grants is too complex and slow under the $670 billion federal program, designed to help small businesses respond to the economic fallout of the pandemic with forgivable government-backed loans distributed through banks.

“The ultimate success of the program will depend on forgiveness, so small business owners are eager to learn of [Treasury officials’] decisions,” says Kevin Kuhlman, senior director of government relations for the National Federation of Independent Business, which advocates for small businesses, adding that the group welcomes the development.

Since it launched an online portal for loan forgiveness in early August, the Small Business Administration has received more than 96,000 applications from businesses seeking to have their loans forgiven—but none had been approved, William Manger, SBA’s chief of staff and associate administrator, told House lawmakers last week. Those applications represent roughly 2% of the 5.2 million loans. Read the full story.