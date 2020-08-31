Traditional recruiters of business school graduates are absent this fall 

Business school students are bracing for an uncertain job market this coming school year as many traditional corporate recruiters shelve their usual fall hiring plans, The Wall Street Journal reports.

At a time of year when many business school students are polishing their networking skills and getting their business haircuts, a number of big companies, including consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers, say there will be no jobs on offer to second-year MBA candidates looking to lock down a position before they graduate in 2021.

The murky job market has both students and schools worried. MBA students can pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to attend some of the top programs for the promise of an accelerated career and higher salary. Schools market strong job-placement rates to prospective students; those rates ranged between 80% to 90% for many highly ranked programs before the pandemic hit.

A recent survey of more than 1,000 employers found that companies across an array of industries planned to hire nearly 60% fewer management positions this year, shrinking the number of landing spots for newly minted MBAs along with other white-collar workers, according to the Association of M.B.A.s and Business Graduates Association, one of the three main accreditation bodies of business schools, which conducted the research.

However, about one-fourth of companies polled in insurance, entertainment and computers and electronics say they plan to hire more management roles.

“Some blue-chip organizations that every year took a few MBAs into their cohort might take a break for a year,” says Andrew Main Wilson, who runs the Association of M.B.A.s. “Many companies feel if they are being responsible, the first thing they’ll stop is recruitment and save existing jobs of good employees.” Read the full story.