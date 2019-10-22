Too Saucy Pasta Bar opens on Jefferson Highway 

Too Saucy Pasta Bar is the latest fast-casual restaurant concept to arrive in Baton Rouge, serving up customized pastas and sauces from its Jefferson Highway location.

The pasta bar was launched last Thursday by Joseph Hansen, a veteran in the Baton Rouge food scene who has worked stints at The Chimes and Sammy’s Grill, and helped get Creole Cabana up and running last year.

“I actually had the idea a couple of years ago, and I wanted to do something that was different from what other people were doing,” Hansen says. “I worked at a full-service restaurant for a long time, and while that is rewarding, I was attracted to the amount of quick-service places coming up in Baton Rouge.”

When patrons come into Too Saucy, which is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, they can choose from a wide variety of pasta styles—including spaghetti, bowtie and zucchini noodles—and then select a sauce. After choosing a topping, guests can pick a protein source to add to their pasta dish. Options include dark or white meat chicken, sausage, meatballs or portabella mushrooms.

“I want it to be totally customizable,” Hansen says. “People love options.”

In its first week of business, the reception has been enthusiastic, Hansen says. He plans to expand offerings and hours in the future.