Tonight’s gubernatorial debate pressures Abraham, Rispone to perform

Going into tonight’s debate among the top three candidates for Louisiana governor, Republican rivals U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone face the most pressure to perform, The News Star reports.

The two will square off with incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, this evening during a televised debate at UL Lafayette, which will be aired at 7 p.m. on Louisiana Public Broadcasting stations.

With all polls showing Edwards comfortably in the lead, both Abraham and Rispone hope to be the Republican who finishes second and can push the race to a runoff. Meanwhile, Edwards’ team believes the governor can win an outright primary victory.

“The two Republicans have to beat each other before they can beat Gov. Edwards,” said Lapolitics.com publisher Jeremy Alford

The debate comes just two days before early voting begins Saturday and continues through Oct. 5, except on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The primary election is Oct. 12. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election between the top two is scheduled Nov. 16.

Read the full story.