To make hybrid offices work, employees must be part of planning process 

The hybrid workforce will introduce flexibility that millions of people never had before the pandemic. Businesses are already experimenting in how people work with the increasingly popular three-days-in-the-office, two-days-remote workweek.

This hybrid work model covers place, but companies need to start paying more attention to process and, most importantly, people, Harvard Business Review reports. No matter the hybrid work configurations a company favors, employers must get serious about adapting to employees’ needs by soliciting their input along the way.

At a time when competition for talent is great, creating an organizational structure that doesn’t include the employees’ preferences can result in turnover—as employees leave for greater opportunity and engagement—and difficulty attracting ideal candidates.

