Tired of spam emails? See how Google and Yahoo are cracking down

Google and Yahoo are cracking down on indiscriminate email marketing and junk mail by introducing new requirements for bulk senders, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The changes require bulk email senders to authenticate their own email addresses, allow recipients to unsubscribe with one click, and keep their spam complaint rate below a certain point.

Some companies hope the changes will mean that more recipients pay attention to their marketing messages because they won’t be buried beneath unsolicited junk mail and phishing scams.

Google defines bulk email senders as those who send more than 5,000 emails a day. Yahoo declined to share its definition. Read the full story.