Tips for getting your team to work productively despite political differences

The vitriol surrounding the U.S. presidential race has already begun, and many company leaders may be dreading what this is going to mean for their workplaces, reports Harvard Business Review.

If you’re a manager anticipating—or already seeing—tensions on your team and feeling uncertain about your role in helping to overcome them, your angst is not misplaced.

Having social discord on the team can lead to lowered productivity and work quality as well as unhealthy conflict among team members. Some 36% of U.S. employees surveyed reported that the 2020 U.S. presidential election had led them to avoid talking to or working with a co-worker because of their political beliefs. Even a year after the election, according to a 2021 SHRM survey, 47% of organizations listed political disagreements as one of their top challenges.

Shaping an environment that allows people to productively exchange opposing views and maintain mutual respect in the face of deeply personal differences is no small task.

Here are some tips:

Co-create ground rules of expression with your team. One of the best ways to prevent things from going off the rails and get your team committed to productive discourse is establishing the boundaries for what works.

Create release valves for difficult conversations. Provide a structured space for employees to have difficult conversations.

Make countercultural behavior prestigious. Behaviors such as open-mindedness, compassion, curiosity, nuance, intellectual humility, and empathy in relation to polarized topics or toward people on “the other side” can be deeply countercultural. But these are the very behaviors that enable us to work side-by-side with one another despite our differences.

Read the full story.