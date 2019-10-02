Tin Roof owner’s North Carolina brewery expected to open by 2020

The North Carolina microbrewery being developed by the owners of Baton Rouge-based Tin Roof Brewing Co. is expected to be constructed by early next year, according to officials with Wake Technical Community College.

The brewery will be a part of 5401 North, a Traditional Neighborhood Development in Raleigh, North Carolina, being developed by Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s real estate company.

The brewing facility—the first commercial development slated for 5401 North—was announced in August 2018 and was expected to be completed this fall. Along with operating as a microbrewery adjacent to a Wake Technical Community College campus, it will also serve as a classroom and laboratory for students at the college.

Tin Roof owner William McGehee did not respond to requests for comment, but Anthony Caison, vice president of workforce continuing education for Wake Tech, says the school last received an update on the project in July.

“We’re highly anticipating it,” says Caison. “It will be a state-of-the-art facility.”

The school has partnered with other breweries across Wake County, North Carolina, in the past to provide brewery experience for its students, but Caison says the planned microbrewery’s proximity to its campus will allow more access and opportunities to students.

Since July 2018, Caison estimates the school has served around 140 students in its craft brewing program, a short-term workforce training program. He expects student-demand for the program to grow in the future because of some favorable state legislation regarding brewery sales.