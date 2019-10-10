Tigerland apartments sold for $1.6M 

The Chateau, a 32-unit apartment complex in Tigerland, has been sold for $1.6 million, according to sales documents.

Paul White Jr. sold the complex through The Chateau Apartments of Baton Rouge LLC to Chris Nguyen, of Prairieville, who represented Jann Properties 2 LLC. The transaction occurred on the same day White purchased the Kenilworth Manor apartment complex off Highland Road from former LSU-coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terri.

Jonathan Walker, with Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate, and Chad Rigby, with Stirling Properties, represented White in the transaction. Lori Palmer, Windy Corcan and Linda Barbary with Burns & Co. represented Nguyen in the transaction. Walker says The Chateau is currently more than 90% occupied.

White acquired The Chateau—formerly Country Club II—in 2014 for $750,000. His family has purchased and renovated several Tigerland complexes, including the Cambridge apartments.