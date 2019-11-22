Tiger Pride Podcast: LSU will beat Arkansas, but the Tigers still have a lot to prove 

There was a ton of good that happened Saturday night for LSU in its 58-37 win over Ole Miss.

Joe Burrow continued his record-setting hot streak, breaking the school record for most passing yards in a season with 3,687, passing Rohan Davey’s mark of 3,347 set in 2001. Burrow also completed 17 consecutive passes at one point—another LSU record.

Wide receiver JaMarr Chase grabbed his 11th, 12th and 13th touchdown catches to break another record formerly held by Dwayne Bowe. And tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke 100 yards for the fifth time this season and is just 42 yards away from being another 1,000-yard rusher for the Tigers.

But it wasn’t all good. Ole Miss got its offense cruising in the second half, gashing LSU’s defense for 614 total yards, 402 of which were on the ground. Rebel quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who finished the day with 212 yards rushing, scored on runs of 46, 60 and 35 yards all in the second half.

The Tigers were never truly threatened, but they came away from the game “embarrassed” by the defensive performance. Luckily for LSU, it faces off against the worst team in the SEC this season as Arkansas comes to town without a conference win all year.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser go through all the good, bad and ugly from the Ole Miss win and tell you why LSU still needs to show up ready to play on Saturday.

Listen to the podcast here:



