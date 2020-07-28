Tiger Pride Podcast: Catch up with LSU QB Myles Brennan ahead of an uncertain season 

Football is back, sort of. The NCAA allowed schools to hold two weeks of limited practices, which began Friday, before reporting for “full” fall camp Aug. 8. There won’t be much video footage or practice reports from these sessions. But given the current COVID-19 climate we’re facing, it’s more than enough action to get LSU fans excited for the upcoming season.

That, in itself, is a whole other question we’re keeping our eye on. Will there even be a season? Will it still happen this fall? Will there be any fans there?

It’s still too early for any definitive answers to these questions, but as of now, LSU is pushing on in typical fashion hoping to prepare for the Sept. 5 season opener as if it’s still happening on time. So 225 magazine’s Tiger Pride Podcast will do the same.

After a historic and record-breaking season from the Tigers a year ago, expectations will be high for this 2020 squad to follow in the national champions’ footsteps. And a big chunk of that pressure falls on Myles Brennan, who has the unfavorable task of being Joe Burrow’s heir apparent.

So Tiger Pride Podcast sat down (virtually) with Brennan to pick his brain on the challenges that lie ahead. What’s it like filling in for Burrow? Why did he decide not to transfer out of LSU? Does he feel the added pressure of having to repeat what the 2019 team did?

It’s yet to be seen how Brennan will fare as LSU’s full-time starting quarterback, but one thing is safe to say: He sure can talk the talk. Check out his full show below, or listen to it however you digest podcasts. Just search for the Tiger Pride Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

