Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue abruptly closes

After rebranding the business just last summer, Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue shuttered its doors Thursday morning.

“For the last 7 years of my life, starting and building this business has been the main focus of my life,” owner Jeff Herman writes in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “It has been filled with highs, lows and everything in between. Some of the decisions made were great, and others not so much. For both financial and health reasons, I have decided to end this journey.”

Herman opened his Tiger Deauxnuts storefront on Government Street in 2015, and combined it with his BBQ restaurant, Smokin’ Aces BBQ, last year, rebranding the merged ventures as Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue.

He alluded in a Business Report feature in January that he wanted to turn over a new leaf in his life, saying at the time that while he enjoyed the strategic aspect of owning a business, he’d like to “start from scratch and go through the process with something new.”