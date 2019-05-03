Tickets available for Influential Women in Business event

Tickets are available for the 2019 Influential Women in Business luncheon, honoring 10 Capital Region women who have distinguished themselves through their professional and community life.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Honorees past and present, as well as event guests, are invited to a networking session beginning at 11 a.m.; the program will follow from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Betty Uribe, a business executive, international speaker, entrepreneur and recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, turnarounds, organizational structure and peak performance.

She’s also the author of best-selling book #Values: The Secret to Top-Level Performance in Business & Life.

This year’s Influential Women in Business honorees are:

—Stephanie Cargile, public and government affairs manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

—Jennifer Eplett Reilly, founding chair, New Schools for Baton Rouge/co-founder, City Year Inc.

—Dima Ghawi, career coach, motivational speaker and author

—Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO, Center for Planning Excellence

—Robyn Merrick, vice president for External Affairs, Southern University

—Caroline Roemer, executive director, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools

—Donna Saurage, sole manager, CCC Holdings LLC/Community Coffee Company

—Kathy Trahan, president and CEO, Alliance Safety Council

—Raedtha Vasquez, partner, Jones Walker

—Colleen Waguespack, founder/owner, Fig and Dove / Colleen Waguespack Interiors

The luncheon is sponsored by Business First Bank, Kean Miller, Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry, NAI Latter & Blum and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. Tickets are $500 per table or $50 per person. Get more information and tickets.